Joint care for dogs
Support your dog’s bones and joints with high-quality nutrients that can help keep them supple and active.
97% of owners satisfied after one month*
Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints, which can slow them down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting their bones and joints.
*Royal Canin internal study, 2017.
The nutrition behind joint care
This formula provides advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints. We've also added an antioxidant and adapted the calories to support a healthy weight.
Joint care tips
Along with Joint Care nutrition, here are a few hints and tips to help keep your dog's joints comfortable.
Stay active
Keeping your dog active with regular exercise as tolerated will help to ensure his joints remain supple. However, it’s best to avoid stressing his joints with activities that involve high-impact jumping or sudden stopping or starting.
Dog-friendly ramps
If your dog is continually jumping to and from a car trunk, sofa or other height it can lead to their joints becoming damaged. To prevent this, use ramps wherever possible so getting up and down is gentler on their joints.