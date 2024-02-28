Bringing home your puppy

A leash and an adjustable collar, or harness Keep your puppy safe when walking them to and from the car.

A blanket or toy Give a blanket or toy to your puppy's mother for a while to collect her scent which should help keep your puppy calm on the way home.

A bottle of water and a bowl Make sure your puppy is hydrated for the journey home.

Treats It's good to reward your puppy for being well-behaved early on so bring treats and keep them occupied with something to chew on.

Poop bags and cleaning supplies When you bring home your puppy home they're unlikely to be potty trained, so be prepared for potential accidents.