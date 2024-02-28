The basics of puppy grooming

Your puppy's toenails should naturally wear down as they walk across hard surfaces, but if they grow too long you may need to clip them. Toenails should be trimmed carefully, as to avoid the blood vessels which exist in a puppy's nails. Trim the nail with specialist clippers, from the bottom up. This should preferably be done at 45-degree angle to the ground. The undercut should be smooth so that no cracks are formed on it.

If you are ever uncertain of when to trim your puppy's nails, or would like a demonstration, speak to your vet.