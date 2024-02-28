Preparing for your puppy’s arrival
Welcoming a new puppy is an exciting, challenging, and hugely rewarding time. If you’re well prepared, you can help your puppy settle faster and it’ll be more enjoyable for you too.
Getting ready for your puppy
How to puppy-proof your home
Puppies are curious and love to explore, so it's important you make sure your home's safe and secure before you bring home your new arrival. Here's our checklist to help you prepare your home for your puppy.
1.Toxic houseplants
2.Dangerous substances
5.Small objects
6.Poisonous foods
Some of the foods we enjoy can be very harmful or even fatal for your puppy. The most known toxic foods include chocolate, coffee, avocados, grapes, and sultanas (consult your vet for a full list). To be safe, keep all food out of your puppy’s reach and make sure your family knows to only feed them their puppy food.
How to puppy-proof your yard
Your puppy will enjoy spending time outdoors, so you’ll need to make sure your yard’s safe for them to explore too. Here are some important things to consider.
1.Fencing and gates
2.Toxic garden plants
3.Hazards
Have a close look around your yard to find and address anything your puppy could injure themselves on, including holes in the lawn and sharp thorns.
4.Ponds and water features
Until your puppy’s older, it’s safest to keep ponds with steep sides and water features covered to prevent them falling in and drowning.
5.Tools and small objects
As with indoor puppy-proofing, remove small objects from your yard that puppies could swallow or choke on. And lock away your garden tools, especially those that are sharp.
Things you'll need for your puppy
Choose the right puppy food
Puppies have very delicate digestive systems and sudden changes in their diet can cause digestive upsets or even make them skeptical about their food. For this reason, it’s best to feed your puppy the same food as their previous care taker for the first few days while they settle. Then you can slowly introduce your choice of puppy food that should support your puppy's growth.
Having the right diet is crucial for a puppy’s health, growth, and development. At each stage, they need specific nutrients in precise quantities according to their breed size. So we recommend selecting a high quality puppy food based on your puppy’s age and expected adult size.
How to switch to new puppy food
The importance of puppy nutrition
Preparing your family and pets for your puppy
There are plenty of things to consider when bringing a puppy into your household to ensure everyone stays safe and your puppy settles smoothly.
Learn the best way to introduce your puppy to children, older family members, visitors, and existing pets.
How to find a vet
Finding a vet
What should you consider
One of the best ways to find a good vet is to ask friends and family for recommendations. You should also consider a vet's:
- Location – can you get there easily?
- Premises – is it well equipped, well maintained and clean?
- Services – are out-of-hours and preventative services available?
Meet your vet first
It's worth meeting the veterinarian too before you decide so you can make sure they're a good fit for you.
Once you've chosen a veterinarian, make sure you and your family have easy access to the emergency number in case you ever need it.
Find a vet
Bringing home and welcoming your puppy
The first days together with your pet are a chance to create a healthy foundation for their future.