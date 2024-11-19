In the blink of an eye, your puppy seems to transform from a helpless newborn, dependent on their mother, to a clumsy dog exploring every nook and cranny and, finally, into canine adulthood. That rapid growth period requires special nutritional support to lay a solid foundation for your dog’s health as an adult.

Understanding each phase of a growing puppy’s development will help you to optimize your pet's health throughout the process. Puppy growth charts are a great tool. They can give you a heads-up on when to expect those puppy growth spurts. A healthy puppy should be provided with all the essential nutrients and nutrition. This will allow their rapidly developing body to have a better chance of becoming a healthy adult dog.