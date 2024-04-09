On this page, you will find the following:
“A newborn puppy needs different nutritional support than an eight-week-old or 24-week-old puppy.”
Newborn
Birth to 3 weeks
That newborn puppy is defenceless but quickly becomes a 3-week-old with a budding personality! While they may be getting a lot of sleep during this period, this is an important developmental stage. The key nutritional support will be their mother’s milk.
Socialisation and early growth
From 3 weeks to 2 months
Your puppy will start to take bigger strides during this intense developmental stage. For this, they will need to increase their calories and up their nutrients. They will start being weaned from their mother at 4 weeks old. Around the eight-week mark, your puppy will have their first vet visit to receive their vaccinations and start building their immune system.
Juvenile and adolescent
From 2 months to adulthood
Once your puppy has been properly weaned and moved into your home, their diet should remain constant throughout this crucial phase. This is an important moment for bone and muscular development, therefore a diet with the optimal balance of calcium and phosphorus is key. After 6 months of age, some puppies may look like adult dogs but they still need a few more months of growth for their bodies to fully mature.
Giant dog consolidation phase
From 8 months to adulthood
Giant dog breeds have a very specific growing pattern. Over the first two years, their body size will multiply by nearly 100%. After the first rapid growth phase, they need an appropriate, adapted Junior dog diet to support their slower but extended growth period, making sure bones and muscles grow together harmoniously.
Our Puppy Growth Programme nutritional recommendations
Our products are designed to accompany your puppy’s growth, helping provide meaningful benefits thanks to specifically chosen nutrients for each stage of life.
