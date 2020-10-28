Dogs and your mental health

Regular walks with your dog

Responsibility of owning a dog

Daily walks with your dog, provided this doesn't go against local restrictions, can provide the opportunity for fresh air, exercise and socially distanced chats with a fellow dog walker. This can help ease the stress and anxiety which may arise as a result of a local lockdown, and it will allow your dog to burn off any excess energy.All dogs require physical activity and opportunities throughout the day to explore. Whilst it's recommended that dogs are taken for a walk at least two times a day, this might not always be possible depending on local restrictions.Regular walks will also offer an escape from the house, which is where the majority of people will likely be spending more time than usual, due to the coronavirus pandemic.Owning a dog is a big responsibility and a large financial commitment for many people. The regular care and attention needed to look after a dog on a day-to-day basis can also consume many hours. However, this responsibility can result in benefits for your mental health, due to the need to interact with other people, such as the groomer, vets, and other dog walkers, which can help combat loneliness.The responsibilities of owning a pet can help provide structure and order to the day. During these challenging times, ordinary routines like going to work and socialising have changed, and in some instances been removed altogether. Therefore, looking after a dog can add order and purpose to a day which will be reassuring to many people.Whilst there is no quick fix for our mental health, when we ask ourselves the question, "can dogs help with anxiety", it seems our canine friends can play a significant role and help ease such issues, especially during challenging and difficult times.