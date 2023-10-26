Together with key veterinary referral hospital and partner SASH, ROYAL CANIN® hosts an exciting lineup of keynote presentations for specialist veterinarian professionals at “Resident’s Day” in Sydney, Australia.





Led by Dr. Lara Fossati, Global Veterinary Affairs Manager - Royal Canin and following on from similar events in the United Kingdom and Europe, the event brings together veterinary and non-veterinary key opinion leaders to speak on topics including scientific writing, time management, mental health and well-being.





To become a veterinary specialist, candidates generally complete an internship prior to starting the residency, ideally in the desired discipline. They must then successfully apply for a residency at a recognised institution or hospital, such as SASH.





During this residency, a candidate completes a dedicated number of hours in clinic and set number of cases under the supervision of a mentor. At the end of the program, the candidate completes a set of credentials which include publication in veterinary medical journals and rigorous exams. If successful, they can be referred to as “boarded specialist” or “board-certified specialist”.

Royal Canin’s Dr. Fossati notes that the main goal of these industry events is to support and recognise the journey and role a veterinary specialist plays in supporting a better world for pets.





“At Royal Canin, we put cats and dogs first. To enable this, our specialist veterinarians must be supported through in-person connection and best-practice sharing,” Dr Fossati said.





“I hope this event at SASH supports veterinarians to feel comfortable and share stories of courage and resiliency during specialist training. The focus will not only be on resiliency but on developing scientific writing to develop their competencies in publishing and critical evaluation of the medical literature,” Dr. Fossati added.





SASH has the largest specialist team with the most comprehensive list of specialist departments in Australia. They are a key veterinary partner of Royal Canin ANZ.





They have services for pets found in few other places across the country, such as an on-site radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer, and dialysis for treating kidney injury.





SASH Internal Medicine Specialist & Group Head of Service Dr Sophia Tzannes said she is delighted to work with Royal Canin and host the important day.





“The Resident’s Day is important for our team of future specialists. It highlights our commitment to continuing education in both clinical and non-clinical skills, which help our residents to provide gold-standard veterinary care,” Dr Tzannes said.





“We are very grateful for the support provided by the team at Royal Canin for Resident’s Day, in addition to their in-house feeding program for our five hospitals across Australia and providing education to the veterinarians and nurses in our teams.”





“We are proud to work together with the team and deliver this day to our resident veterinarians so that they can continue to grow and flourish in their respective fields,” she added.