Royal Canin proudly supports 2022 Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal

To help launch the annual Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal, Royal Canin is matching public donations up to $50,000AUD.The Appeal launched on Thursday 21st July with the Puppy Games. This involved four puppies competing against obstacle courses for the bragging rights of who will be crowned Puppy Games Champion.The campaign aims to raise $1 million during the month of July to help train the next round of Seeing Eye Dogs for Australians who are blind or vision impaired.As a long-term partner of Seeing Eye Dogs Australia since 2006, Royal Canin ANZ has fed hundreds of puppies and trainee dogs perform at their bestIt takes approximately $50,000AUD and two years to raise and train a Seeing Eye Dog.The campaign is on track to meet the $1 million target, which will help train and provide ongoing support for 20 people who are blind or vision impaired.