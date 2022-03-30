ROYAL CANIN® recycling program expands to 28 RSPCA centres across Australia

There are now more collection points for pet owners to recycle ROYAL CANIN® and Eukanuba® packaging, with national charity partner RSPCA joining the ROYAL CANIN® recycling program across Australia.



Twenty-eight RSPCA shelters, vet clinics and retail shops will now house TerraCycle collection points, available to all environmentally conscious pet owners.



All empty and clean ROYAL CANIN® and Eukanuba® dry food bags and wet food pouches can now be recycled.



In an Australian first for the pet industry, ROYAL CANIN® launched recycling collection points across veterinary clinics and select pet retailers in 2021. The expansion of collection points through the RSPCA supports Royal Canin’s broader sustainability goal to be certified carbon neutral by 2025.



For every kilogram of accepted pet packaging donated at an RSPCA site, $1 in TerraCycle points will be donated to the RSPCA.



For donations to other sites (including select clinics and pet retailers), there are a range of other non-for-profit organisations to choose from, including Vision Australia.



Find your nearest ROYAL CANIN® recycling drop-off point.



ROYAL CANIN® Sustainability Lead for ANZ Dean Richardson, said: ‘Extending our recycling program to RSPCA sites makes it even easier for pet owners to do their bit to help the environment. This is all part of our global commitment to sustainable packaging and carbon neutrality by 2025, making a positive difference to pets, people and the planet.’



RSPCA Australia CEO, Richard Mussell said: ‘We are proud to partner with ROYAL CANIN® and reduce pet packaging waste in our shelters, clinics and shops. There is a substantial amount of foot traffic across our Australian network, and many pet owners care deeply about the planet. Making it easier for them to donate pet packaging for recycling is really important to the RSPCA.”



ROYAL CANIN® and Eukanuba® flexible packaging cannot be deposited in kerbside recycling bins. Find out how to safely deposit your pet packaging at a TerraCycle drop off point here.

For more details on ROYAL CANIN®’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2025, click here.