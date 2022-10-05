Royal Canin supports vet wellness in first ever Love Your Vet Day
Royal Canin is asking pet owners to stop and say thanks to their local vet professionals on the new national Love Your Vet Day on 5th October, with national research highlighting the strain placed on the industry with increased pet ownership and mental health pressures.
Research launched this year by Royal Canin and Love Your Pet Love Your Vet revealed almost 60% of vets (59.7%) have sought professional help relating to stress, anxiety and/or depression associated with work.
The same number (60%) described pet owner expectations and conflicts as the most stressful part of their job, more so than stressors like long hours worked (8%) and euthanising pets (2%).
After completing tertiary studies, young veterinarians leave the industry after 5-7 years (on average), with burnout and stress playing a big role on the overall long-term sustainability of the industry.
You can show your support on Love Your Pet Day by joining in on one of the Dog’s Breakfast events at vet clinics across Australia or join the fun on social media share experiences and stories of how your vet has made an impact on your pet’s wellbeing. The competition will be held nationally using the hashtags #LYPLYV and #LoveYourVet.
Scientific Services Veterinarian, Dr Corey Regnerus said, “Our mission is to create a better world for pets, and quality healthcare is a critical part of providing this. We need a sustainable vet industry that supports vets staying in the industry and attracts aspiring vets.”
“Taking the time to show your appreciation and thanks to your local vet professionals on Love Your Vet Day is a really easy way to highlight the important role vet professionals play in the health and wellbeing of our pets,” Dr Regnerus said.
Have something on your mind? Support is available from Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Butterfly Foundation on 1800 334 673 and Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Royal Canin has supported Love Your Pet Love Your Vet since its inception in its mission to improve the sustainability of the vet industry, making the world better for pets and vets.
Royal Canin was founded in 1968 by a vet with a vision – to improve the health of cats and dogs through nutrition. This mission remains at the core of the brand, as Royal Canin continues to contribute to making a better world for pets and the vets that treat them.
- The first Love Your Vet Day is being held to support the wellbeing and work of the vet profession
- Launched by vet mental health charity Love Your Pet Love Your Vet, the day is a chance to recognise and say thanks to your vet for the hard work and compassion they show to our furry family members.
- National Research from Royal Canin and Vet mental health charity Love Your Pet Love Your Vet shows pressures and key issues affecting Australia’s veterinary industry.
- Almost 6-in-10 veterinarians have sought professional help relating to mental health.
- 59% of Australian veterinarians list dealing with pet owner expectations as most stressful part of job.
