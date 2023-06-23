Our partners
Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs
ROYAL CANIN® and Seeing Eye Dogs, Vision Australia (SED) have been proud partners since 2006. SED is the only national provider of dog guides expertly bred and trained as Seeing Eye Dogs for people who are blind or have low vision.
Partners for over a decade
ROYAL CANIN® is the official provider of precise nutrition for every puppy and dog in the Seeing Eye Dogs training and breeding programs, providing over 320,000 kilograms since 2006.
Puppy carers urgently needed
Could you take care of a future Seeing Eye Dog and make a life-changing difference to someone who is blind or has low vision?
When you care for a puppy, you play a significant role in the development of a Seeing Eye Dog. The puppy carer program offers either full-time (12-15 months) or 6 month caring options. Puppy carers are supported by expert Puppy Development Trainers and all costs are covered. The role of a volunteer carer is to safely socialise and nurture the puppy.
To learn more about this vital and rewarding role, discover the website.
Help support the next incredible journey
Search and Rescue Dogs Australia
Search and Rescue Dogs Australia (SARDA) is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organisation that provides specially trained search and rescue dogs support to Australian emergency service organisations.
Royal Canin provides precise and individualised nutrition for SARDA dogs to help ensure they are in excellent health for their training and important work.
These incredible dogs use airborne scent to locate people who may be lost or trapped as a result of explosions or natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and fires.
Interested in becoming a SARDA member?
Each SARDA handler owns and lives with their own dog or dogs. Click below to learn more about becoming a SARDA member.
RSPCA Australia
Petbarn Foundation
Royal Canin South Korea- KAWA & KARA
