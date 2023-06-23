our-partners

ROYAL CANIN® and Seeing Eye Dogs, Vision Australia (SED) have been proud partners since 2006. SED is the only national provider of dog guides expertly bred and trained as Seeing Eye Dogs for people who are blind or have low vision.

Partners for over a decade

ROYAL CANIN® is the official provider of precise nutrition for every puppy and dog in the Seeing Eye Dogs training and breeding programs, providing over 320,000 kilograms since 2006.

Puppy carers urgently needed

Could you take care of a future Seeing Eye Dog and make a life-changing difference to someone who is blind or has low vision?

When you care for a puppy, you play a significant role in the development of a Seeing Eye Dog. The puppy carer program offers either full-time (12-15 months) or 6 month caring options. Puppy carers are supported by expert Puppy Development Trainers and all costs are covered. The role of a volunteer carer is to safely socialise and nurture the puppy.

To learn more about this vital and rewarding role, discover the website.