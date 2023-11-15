You love your cat and dog
Now it's time to show support for the nurses who help them.
Pursuit of knowledge
Our deep understanding of the needs of cats and dogs is what makes it possible for us to make the world's most precise pet health nutrition. We never stop learning and never take anything for granted. That’s why we collaborate with leading scientific, veterinary and behavioral experts, and maintain an ongoing dialogue with cat and dog owners worldwide.
Pets first
We always put the needs of pets first. That gives us a clear focus that steers our research, underpins the nutritional quality of all our products, and helps cats and dogs live longer, healthier lives.
Precision in everything
Our deep knowledge and experience has given us a precise understanding of the needs of pets, and the nutrients required to keep them at their magnificent best. This precision ensures the high performance of every aspect of our products - from the shape, texture, palatability and digestibility, to the safety and traceability.
Respect their nature
We respect cats and dogs for the incredible animals they are. This respect is born from a deep knowledge of their true nature and their unique functional needs. It informs every decision we make about our products and services, while shaping the way we behave as a business.