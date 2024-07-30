Even though they have a fragile appearance, the Cornish Rex is a very sturdy breed. They are perfect pets for the owner who wants an active cat to participate in family life.

The Cornish Rex is definitely a lap cat and any lap will do. They get along well with other animals and make an ideal children’s pet. They love to run and climb, so need space. The Cornish Rex also loves to be outdoors in pens or in the garden.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)