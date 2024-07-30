Peterbald
About the Peterbald
Peterbalds are very attached to humans and love to be in your lap. These cats come in three coat types: completely Short, fine “peach-like” hairs, or a longer coat that feels like a plush, short velvet. They get on very well with other cats, dogs and children, as they have a tendency to be playful.
The Peterbald will often choose one member of the family as their favourite and become very devoted to them.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Lively / Playful
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page