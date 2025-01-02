Six things to know about long-haired cats and their care
Whether you opt for a kitten or a rescue cat, a particular pedigree or a mixed breed, becoming a cat owner is a big responsibility. That applies regardless of the breed characteristics of your new pet. But welcoming a long-haired cat into your home does bring some extra grooming responsibilities that you should know about before taking the plunge.
We’re going to look into some long-haired cat characteristics that can help you better understand them and their needs.
1- Long-haired cats: a range of breeds
Within the broader category of long-haired cat breeds you’ll find plenty of variety:The Siberian and the Neva Masquerade breeds evolved with impressive weather-proof coats to withstand the elements in the chilly forests of Russia and northern Europe. Balinese cats date their origins back to occasional long-haired kittens born to Siamese cats, eventually becoming recognised as a breed in their own right.
One thing all these cat breeds and more have in common: thick long-haired coats that look beautiful but require a certain amount of maintenance.
2- Keeping cool for cats
Many long-haired cat breeds developed over time to withstand the extreme cold. But the impressive coat that was perfectly adapted for the icy Siberian forests might leave your cat feeling the heat in more temperate climes.
Long-haired cats’ thick coats put them at greater risk of getting too hot when the temperature rises.
But there are some simple precautions you can take to reduce the risk of higher temperatures for your cat. As their owner, it’s important to know how to keep long-haired cats cool in summer:
While many breeds shed their fur in the summer, trimming long-haired cats’ fur can help to keep them even cooler (you can also entrust this to a professional groomer).
Make sure your cat always has access to plenty of fresh, clean water, ideally in several different bowls around the house.
Even if your cat enjoys being out in the sunshine, they should always have the option of coming inside or finding a shady spot to cool off.
The signs of heat stroke in cats include panting, anxiety, dry gums, unsteadiness and vomiting. Contact your vet immediately if you notice these symptoms.
The good news is that, with their thick coat, your long-haired cat is unlikely to get too cold in the winter, unless the temperatures are really extreme.
3- Be prepared for shedding
If you’re considering a long-haired cat you do need to be aware that your new pet will shed. In some cases quite a lot. While some cats shed seasonally, indoor pets may shed all year round.
Do long-haired cats shed more than short-haired ones? No, that’s a bit of a myth, and long-haired cats may even shed less than short-haired cats. But because the hairs are long, the little piles of fluff that will inevitably be distributed around your home are pretty visible.
4- Long-haired cats: a grooming guide
Grooming your long-haired cat is an important part of looking after them. It’s not really about keeping them looking neat or limiting the amount of fur adorning your home (though these are side benefits): grooming is vital for your cat’s health and well-being.
Of course, it’s not just down to you: cats famously groom themselves. Kittens learn the art of grooming early on from their mothers. In fact, studies suggest cats spend about 4% of their total time (or 8% of their non-sleeping/resting time) grooming. Their rough tongues, covered with tiny bumps called papillae, act like a comb for their coats, removing dead hair, skin and dirt.
But regular brushing by their human will complement their efforts, bringing three main benefits:
Helping to remove dirt, parasites and dead skin cells cuts the risk of skin irritations and infections.
Keeping your cat’s fur from becoming tangled lessens the chance of problems in the form of painful tangles, knots and matted pads of hair, all of which can pull on their skin when they move. In extreme cases of matting your long-haired cat might need a professional haircut to get rid of the pads of hair. It’s best not to let it get to that stage.
Removing excess dead hair reduces the likelihood of hairballs, which can be dangerous if they obstruct the cat’s intestine and are a particular risk for long-haired cat breeds.
Need to know: key grooming facts
You should start getting your cat used to grooming early on, but remember that brushing becomes even more important for cats as they age. Older cats tend to look after their fur less effectively than younger felines so need a bit more help.
How often you groom your long-haired cat and what sort of brush you use will depend on their breed, size and temperament and just how fluffy and long their fur is.
If your cat is nervous or seems not to appreciate being brushed, try starting with a cuddle, gradually building up to a short brushing session and increasing the time as they get more used to the sensation.
You may need to trim the fur around your long-haired cat’s bottom to help them stay clean when using their litter box and avoid any skin irritations in that sensitive area.
For outdoor cats, regularly checking their fur is free of debris such as grass seeds or insects reduces the risk of irritation or infections.
If you’re in any doubt, ask your vet for advice. You may decide that the services of a professional groomer will be beneficial for your long-haired cat. Make sure you do your research and choose the right one for your cat, whether that means a quiet, dog-free salon environment, or visits from a groomer at home.
5- Healthy coat, healthy cat
It’s obviously not quite as simple as that, but keeping their coat and skin in good condition is important for overall cat well-being. Alongside careful grooming, diet has a key role to play in achieving that.
Your long-haired cat needs a healthy diet full of essential nutrients and the right balance of energy and proteins for every stage of their life. Getting that right will help them stay in good overall health as well as ensure their skin and coat remains in optimal condition.
- Protein intake is important for hair and skin renewal.
- Essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 help keep cats’ skin in good condition and their fur shiny.
- In some cases, a specially-formulated food designed to reduce the formation of hairballs is also a good idea for long-haired cats. Don’t hesitate to speak to your vet for advice.
6- Long-haired cats and their humans
The myth that long-haired cats cause more severe reactions in people with allergies is just that: a myth. In any case, it’s not a cat’s hair that causes allergies, but the Fel d 1 protein found in the cat’s skin and saliva. Of course, that is spread around the cat’s home when they groom themselves.
Regular brushing of your cat will reduce the amount of stray (saliva-covered) hair in your home. Surprisingly, the long-haired Siberian seems to be one of the cat breeds that elicits less of an allergy response than others, perhaps because it has lower levels of the protein—but that is still being researched.
Deciding to become a cat owner is a big step and welcoming your new pet into your home is an exciting time. Finding out more about what special care a long-haired cat requires is one way to help ensure the transition goes smoothly.
With grooming and health tips up your sleeve, you’ll be able to make sure your long-haired cat fits in contentedly to their new home—and you into your new role as cat owner.
