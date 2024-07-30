Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
Tonkinese adult black and white

About the Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.

The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.

Breed specifics

Country: Myanmar

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 10-16 years

Active / Affectionate / Alert / Friendly


Key facts

  • Requires a lot of attention
  • Needs moderate grooming
  • Suited to indoor and outdoor life

