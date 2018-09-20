​How to treat a cat with urinary issues

It’s common for cats to have urinary issues, but luckily these can be treated very effectively through a combination of lifestyle changes and diet. If you’ve noticed your cat’s behaviour around urinating has changed recently, the first step is to visit your vet.

Your vet and your cat’s urinary problems

When you attend your appointment with your vet, they’ll do a thorough examination and ask you about the symptoms your cat is exhibiting. This might including straining to urinate, urinating in smaller volumes than normal or failing to urinate at all, exhibiting discomfort when urinating and urine which has a pinkish colour (indicating the presence of blood).

If your vet identifies that your cat has an infection, they will treat this with antibacterial agents. Urinary problems due to infection, such as cystitis, are uncommon in cats but your vet will be able to rule this out.

Your vet may find that your cat is suffering with a ‘stone’. This is the build up of specific minerals in your cat’s urine, which normally it would be able to process and flush out through urination. These minerals crystallise to form a stone, much like kidney stones in humans. These can irritate and inflame your cat’s urinary organs, causing pain.

Depending on the diagnosis and clinical situation, your vet will surgically remove the stone, and chemically analyse it. By doing this, they can find out its exact composition; this is essential, as different types of stone require different treatments. Your vet may also recommend a specially designed diet to effectively dissolve urinary stones.

Treating urinary problems in your cat, particularly if they are idiopathic – that is, without an identifiable cause – is a long-term commitment which your vet will be able to support you with.