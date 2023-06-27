Your neutered cat
Desexing, or neutering, is a surgical procedure that we perform on cats and dog to remove their reproductive organs. This is a very standard procedure for cats and dogs, and is always done under a general anaesthetic with close monitoring and after care. Neutering your pet has many recognized benefits, but may also have an impact on their nutritional needs. Your veterinarian can help you determine the optimal nutrition for your recently desexed cat.
Did you know?
A cat that has been desexed is up to 3.4 times more likely to be overweight.
The impact of neutering
Neutering (desexing) your pet is known to have many benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour. But did you know, neutering can make your cat more susceptible to weight gain?
Neutering can impact on your cat’s metabolism, which in turn can impact how much food they need to eat. Within 2 days of the procedure, your cat’s appetite may increase by up to 20%! The horomonal changes associated with neutering also means our cats should reduce their daily calorie intake by 30% once they’ve been desexed – that’s one third of their daily portion! We must adapt their diet to ensure they remain at their optimal weight.
What should i feed my neutered cat?
Even though our pets daily energy needs change once they are desexed, it is important that we don’t simply reduce our cat’s daily food intake by 30%.If we do this, our cats may miss out on key nutrients that they need for their health - plus it could leave them very dissatisfied! As neutered kittens and cats have very specific nutritional needs, there are diets available that are specifically tailored for this life stage, such as the Royal Canin neutered range. These diets have adjusted calories and include specific nutrients such as L-carnitine to support your pet in maintaining a healthy bodyweight. Your veterinarian will also be able to advise you on how to monitor your dog's body condition so you can adjust daily portions as necessary.
Speak with your vet
Book an appointment with your veterinarian today to ensure your cat is receiving the appropriate nutrition for their life stage.