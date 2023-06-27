Neutering (desexing) your pet is known to have many benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour. But did you know, neutering can make your cat more susceptible to weight gain?

Neutering can impact on your cat’s metabolism, which in turn can impact how much food they need to eat. Within 2 days of the procedure, your cat’s appetite may increase by up to 20%! The horomonal changes associated with neutering also means our cats should reduce their daily calorie intake by 30% once they’ve been desexed – that’s one third of their daily portion! We must adapt their diet to ensure they remain at their optimal weight.