In the case of both males and females, cats are usually sterilised just before puberty, which takes place at between six and 12 months, when unsterilised female cats normally experience their first heat cycle and male cats reach sexual maturity and start looking for a mate.

However, in both male and female cats, the procedure can safely be done from around four months or even earlier. It makes most sense to have your cat sterilised when they are young to avoid the risk of unwanted litters, but the process can in theory be carried out at any time in your cat’s life.

If your cat is sterilised before they reach adulthood, bear in mind they will still be growing. They will need a specially developed food for sterilised kittens that strikes the balance between supporting their growth and helping them avoid excess weight gain, which in turn can lead to numerous health problems.

Speak to your vet for advice on timing that is tailored to your individual cat and their health, breed, history, not to mention any other factors your vet considers important.