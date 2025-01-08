Should you spay or neuter your cat?
What is spaying or neutering a cat? Both terms refer to a straightforward procedure that usually takes place when your pet is a few months old. It offers many health benefits for your kitten (and other benefits for you, and the wider cat population). It also has some consequences, notably weight gain, which needs to be controlled with a specially adapted diet.
As a pet owner, you’re responsible for your pet’s health and well-being. Before you go ahead with this big decision, make sure you have answers to all the important questions, including what the process involves and when to have it done. Talk to your vet for advice and answers tailored to your individual cat.
What is spaying or neutering a cat?
Spaying and neutering both refer to the process of sterilising a cat, a common surgical procedure carried out under general anaesthetic by a vet. The aim of the operation is to prevent your cat from having kittens, but there are many other advantages besides.
The term spaying refers to the sterilisation of a female cat. Neutering usually describes the sterilisation of male cats—although it is sometimes also used to refer to female cats.
Why should you spay or neuter your cat?
Sterilisation prevents cats from being able to have kittens and also removes their “heat” behaviours: rubbing up against furniture or for male cats, ‘spraying’ around their territory with urine, to show other cats when they are fertile and ready to mate.
In female cats, spaying involves stopping the production of eggs by removing the ovaries. In male cats, neutering is also known as castration. The cat’s testicles are removed, meaning they can no longer produce sperm to fertilise female cats’ eggs.
Make sure you’re well informed before you decide whether and when to spay or neuter your cat, and talk to your vet for advice if you have any doubts or questions about the procedure.
When should your cat be neutered or spayed?
In the case of both males and females, cats are usually sterilised just before puberty, which takes place at between six and 12 months, when unsterilised female cats normally experience their first heat cycle and male cats reach sexual maturity and start looking for a mate.
However, in both male and female cats, the procedure can safely be done from around four months or even earlier. It makes most sense to have your cat sterilised when they are young to avoid the risk of unwanted litters, but the process can in theory be carried out at any time in your cat’s life.
If your cat is sterilised before they reach adulthood, bear in mind they will still be growing. They will need a specially developed food for sterilised kittens that strikes the balance between supporting their growth and helping them avoid excess weight gain, which in turn can lead to numerous health problems.
Speak to your vet for advice on timing that is tailored to your individual cat and their health, breed, history, not to mention any other factors your vet considers important.
What are the benefits of spaying or neutering your cat?
Sterilisation offers huge benefits for your individual cat as well as to you as their owner, your neighbours and to the wider cat population.
Spaying a female cat
Can improve their health and significantly increase their lifespan as it cuts the risk of mammary tumours and uterine infections
Spares young female cats the stress of having a litter of kittens
Removes the risk of unwanted litters: unsterilised cats can reproduce at an alarming rate and with cat shelters already under pressure, unwanted kittens often end up living in unhealthy and dangerous conditions on the streets
Eliminates the extremely loud meowing and urine spraying of female cats in heat
Neutering a male cat
Removes their drive to mate, keeping them closer to home and safer: unsterilised cats often run away for days at a time in search of a mate, putting them at risk of dangers such as car accidents, poisoning or picking up illnesses
Reduces the spread of sexually transmitted infections as cats’ drive to mate is reduced. Unsterilised males are at more risk of serious infectious diseases such as feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukaemia virus, which are passed on through cat bites.
Stops them marking their territory by spraying urine (or at least reduces the problem)
Reduces their drive to fight with other felines which can lead to injuries and infections
Considering the sterilisation benefits for your cat
Neutering or spaying your cat is a good idea for many reasons, but there are some consequences associated with the procedure that you should be aware of. It’s up to you to decide what’s best for your cat, so make sure you have all the information you need before you go ahead.
Like any procedure involving general anaesthetic, the sterilisation operation itself carries a (very small) risk. Your vet should be able to reassure you if you have concerns about the operation itself.
By far the biggest consequence associated with spaying or neutering your cat is weight gain.
You won’t have to wait long after neutering to notice changes in your cat’s behaviour, whether they are male or female.
Do cats gain weight gain after spaying or neutering?
Three points to remember:
Cats’ energy needs reduce by around 30% after sterilisation, while their appetite increases, putting them at risk of weight gain and obesity.
Sterilisation can affect male and female cats differently, especially when it comes to post-procedure weight gain. The age at which your cat is neutered can also affect how susceptible they are to gaining weight. Speak to your vet about how best you can help manage your sterilised cat’s diet.
Male cats are also at particular risk of urinary stones. Overweight cats tend to move less, drink less and urinate less, leading to the build-up of the minerals that cause the problem.
As a cat owner it’s your responsibility to closely monitor their food intake and provide a food that is appropriate for spayed or neutered cats. Your vet should be able to give you specific advice tailored to your individual pet.
Try to weigh your cat more frequently for at least two months after the operation to ensure they are not gaining too much weight and bear in mind that cats usually reach their adult weight between ten and twelve months.
Activity is also part of the equation: make sure your cat has plenty of activity in the form of regular play sessions to keep them in good shape.
What you need to know about the procedure
Once you’ve made the decision to go ahead, and worked out (in consultation with your vet) exactly when to schedule the operation, certain preparations will make neutering or spaying a smoother experience for your cat.
Before the neutering/spaying procedure
If your cat is going to be eating a different food once they have been sterilised, you may want to consider giving them small amounts of the new food mixed in with the old in advance of the operation, gradually increasing the ratio of new food to old.
Cats can be sensitive to changes in diet: a gradual transition may help make a time of upheaval a little less stressful for your pet.
On the day of the neutering/spaying procedure
As the operation will be done under general anaesthetic, you’ll need to remove your cat’s food some hours in advance of the operation. Ask your vet exactly when.
After neutering/spaying: the recovery period
Your vet will tell you if your cat needs any special equipment such as a cone to prevent them licking and irritating the wound. Likewise, your vet should advise you on when to start offering food to your cat after the operation. You’ll need to place fresh water within easy reach of their bed.
Cats usually recover quickly after this kind of operation. They may be a little drowsy for a few hours, but will usually be feeling much brighter again by the next day, so if you find your post-op cat to be excessively quiet or listless, contact your vet for advice.
What to expect after neutering or spaying your cat
The first two months after the operation are a critical period for your newly sterilised cat—and for their weight. As their owner, you’ll need to help them form good habits, cutting their calorie intake to a level that will ensure their weight stays steady and their prospects healthy.
A specially adapted food for sterilised cats, with lower fat content and more protein and fibre, is essential. Your vet will be able to advise you on exactly what food is right for your cat and how much they should have. Weighing your cat regularly is also a good idea to ensure they are not putting on too much weight.
Deciding whether to have your cat spayed or neutered may feel like a daunting choice to make. But with the right information at your fingertips, you should feel confident about taking this responsible decision, which will contribute to their long, healthy and contented life.
