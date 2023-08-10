Neutered Health

Precise, veterinarian-recommended food for neutered cats.

Neutered Satiety Balance

Neutered Maintenance Pouch

Neutered Weight Balance Pouch

Needs of Neutered Cats

After neutering, your kitten’s nutritional needs change. Its energy requirements go down by about 30%, but its appetite will increase by approximately 20-25%. As your kitten is still growing and needs energy to develop healthy muscles and body mass, it’s important to give it a food which covers its adjusted nutritional requirements.

