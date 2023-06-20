Appetite Control Care Gravy

Wet Food For Cat

For adult cats to help support begging.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
SPECIFIC MOISTURE CONTENT

A specific moisture content to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food.

ADAPTED PROTEIN & FAT

Precisely balanced nutritional formula with adapted protein and fat levels for healthy weight maintenance.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when their cats were fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study

PRODUCT DETAILS

