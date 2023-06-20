Indoor Jelly

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for indoor adult cats (jelly).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Approved by indoor cats and their owners* *Royal Canin internal study.

Digestive & urinary health

Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, with a precise balance of minerals (including calcium) to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.

Suitable for sterilised cats. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity.

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 60 IU, Iron: 3mg, Iodine: 0.3mg, Copper: 2mg, Manganese: 1 mg, Zinc: 10mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1.9 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 9.7% - Fat content: 3.3% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 80.9% - Calcium: 0.27%.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals,various sugars.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 77 - Moisture (max) 839 - Crude fat (min) 13 - Crude fibre (max) 18 - Crude ash (max) 20.
Cat weightPouches onlyMixed feeding : wet + dry
3 kg21 pouch + 17 g
4 kg2+1/21 pouch + 25 g
5 kg2+1/21 pouch + 33 g
6 kg31 pouch + 40 g

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor adult cats like yours tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity.

product details accompanying image

