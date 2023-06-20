Mother & Babycat Mousse

Mother & Babycat Mousse

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats. Specifically for the queen and her kittens. Gestating and lactating queen & 1st age kittens from 1 to 4 months old during weaning.

Sizes available

24 x 100g

1 x 100g

Find a local retailer

IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS

Ultra Soft Mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins help to promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025