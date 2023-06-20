Urinary Care Gravy
Wet food for Cat
For adult cats to help maintain urinary tract health.
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 250 IU, Iron: 2 mg, Copper: 1.9 mg, Zinc: 5 mg, Manganese: 0.5 mg, Iodine: 0.24 mg.
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|Feeding Urinary Care Gravy only
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|4 kg
|3
|5 kg
|3 + 1/2
|6 kg
|4
|Feeding mixed with Urinary Care Dry + 1 pouch of Urinary Care Gravy
|Cat Weight
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|26g
|4 kg
|37g
|5 kg
|46g
|6 kg
|55g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support a healthy urinary environment for optimal urinary tract health. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet supported a healthy urinary tract in participating healthy cats in just 10 days of being fed with the Urinary Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available in jelly, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study