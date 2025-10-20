Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Nutritional management with Anallergenic may be continued for the pet’s lifetime. A veterinarian's opinion should be sought before use, and before extending the period of use. When a food allergy or a food intolerance is suspected, the cat’s diet should be changed following classical food transition (over 5-7 days). Nutritional management with Anallergenic may be continued for the pet’s lifetime. However, it is recommended that a health check be performed every 6 months.