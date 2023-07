Anallergenic

Ingredients

COMPOSITION Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L-amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, vegetable fibres, minerals, animal fat, chicory pulp, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, maltodextrin, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, dextrose, marigold meal. Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (26.2%). Carbohydrate source: maize starch (35.9%). ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine: 3.8 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 54 mg, Zinc: 147 mg, Selenium: 0.37 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 9 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.