Diabetic Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
|Cat's weight
|Pouch (wet)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2
|1 +
|22
|2/8 cups
|16
|1/8 cups
|9
|1/8 cups
|3
|1+
|36
|3/8 cups
|27
|3/8 cups
|18
|2/8 cups
|4
|1+
|48
|4/8 cups
|37
|3/8 cups
|26
|2/8 cups
|6
|1+
|69
|7/8 cups
|55
|5/8 cups
|40
|4/8 cups
|8
|1+
|89
|1 + 1/8 cups
|71
|7/8 cups
|53
|5/8 cups
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. A diabetic cat does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot utilise it normally so his blood sugar levels elevate. This can cause many health issues. Eating a meal results in a rise of blood glucose levels. In diabetic cats, the goal is to maintain the levels within a safe range throughout the day. Maintaining a stable, ideal body weight is an important dietetic approach. ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is formulated with a low level of digestible carbohydrate and a high level of protein. The moderate fat content helps maintain a healthy body weight, while rich antioxidants help maintain health and vitality. Recommended for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) 6/9; Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.