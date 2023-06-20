Early Renal
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to help support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
Age support
Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help fight early signs of ageing.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2.5
|170
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3.5
|220
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4.5
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5
|280
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5.5
|300
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6
|320
|4
|265
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6.5
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7
|355
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7.5
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|260
|3
|8.5
|410
|5
|340
|4
|275
|3
|9
|425
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9.5
|445
|5
|370
|4+1/2
|295
|3+1/2
|10
|460
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Early Renal is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. Early Renal diet is recommended when a cat is diagnosed in CKD stage 1 or early stage 2 and non-proteinuric. Cats may remain on Early Renal until creatinine elevates outside of reference ranges. At this point, the cat should be switched to a Renal diet. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Early Renal for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency.