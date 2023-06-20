Early Renal

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to help support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

Age support

Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 42 mg, Iodine : 4.2 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 144 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
Analytical Constituents: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.5% - Crude fibre: 5.1% - Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.4% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid, arachidonic acid): 3.38% - EPA/DHA: 0.78% - Glucosamine: 990 mg/kg - Chondroitin: 10 mg/kg.
Composition: Maize, wheat gluten**, maize flour, wheat, maize gluten, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, hydrolysed poultry proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides) (0.2%), borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Protein sources: wheat gluten**(15.7%), maize gluten (7%), dehydrated poultry protein (5.1%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.5%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 260 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 61 - Crude ash (max) 61.
Adult's weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Cat's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2404/8333/8273/8
2.5475/8394/8313/8
3535/8454/8364/8
3.5606/8505/8404/8
4656/8555/8444/8
4.5717/8596/8475/8
5771646/8515/8
5.5821687/8555/8
6871+1/8737/8586/8
6.5921+1/8771626/8
7971+2/8811656/8
7.51021+2/8851687/8
81071+2/8891+1/8717/8
8.51121+3/8931+1/8757/8
91161+3/8971+2/8781
9.51211+4/81011+2/8811
101261+4/81051+2/8841

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease1 (IRIS stage 1), and/or Senior cats over 7 years old showing apparent signs of ageing. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

