This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Optimal Growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
Microbiome Support
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 192 IU, Vitamin E: 150 mg, Vitamin C: 54 mg, Taurine: 1.4 g, Iron: 4.1 mg, Iodine: 0.35 mg, Copper: 2.8 mg, Manganese: 1.3 mg, Zinc: 12.9 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 11.0% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Fat content: 5.3% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Moisture: 78.0% - Sodium: 0.19% - Potassium: 0.19% - Calcium: 0.32% - Metabolisable Energy: 997 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION Poultry by-products*, pork by-products*, caseinate*, powder cellulose, pork blood products, sunflower oil refined**, minerals, corn starch mixture, hydrolysed poultry by-products*, fish oil**, rice flour*, yeasts and part thereof, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 47.4%, **highly digestible fat sources: 1.1%.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN ultra soft mousse is a complete diet for kittens, from 6 weeks old, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders, including weaning diarrhoea, in growing pets.