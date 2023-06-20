Gastrointestinal Kitten

Ingredients

COMPOSITION Poultry by-products*, pork by-products*, caseinate*, powder cellulose, pork blood products, sunflower oil refined**, minerals, corn starch mixture, hydrolysed poultry by-products*, fish oil**, rice flour*, yeasts and part thereof, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 47.4%, **highly digestible fat sources: 1.1%. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 192 IU, Vitamin E: 150 mg, Vitamin C: 54 mg, Taurine: 1.4 g, Iron: 4.1 mg, Iodine: 0.35 mg, Copper: 2.8 mg, Manganese: 1.3 mg, Zinc: 12.9 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g. ***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.