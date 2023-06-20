Hypoallergenic

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2.5kg

4.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Helps regulate gastrointestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 154 mg, Selenium: 0.25 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibre: 3.7% - EPA/DHA: 0.33% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.91% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid: 4.46%, arachidonic acid: 0.06%).
COMPOSITION Rice flour, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, rice, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate (23.5%), hydrolysed poultry liver (2.0%). Carbohydrate source: rice (42.1%).
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
ADULT CATgramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2373/8312/8252/8
2.5443/8363/8292/8
3504/8413/8333/8
3.5554/8464/8373/8
4615/8514/8413/8
4.5665/8554/8443/8
5716/8605/8484/8
5.5766/8645/8514/8
6816/8685/8544/8
6.5867/8726/8574/8
7917/8766/8615/8
7.5957/8806/8645/8
81001836/8675/8
8.51041877/8695/8
91091917/8726/8
9.51131 + 1/8947/8756/8
101171 + 1/8981786/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of: Adverse food reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/ or gastrointestinal signs. Diagnosis: food elimination trial and management. Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea, Inflamatory Bowel disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

