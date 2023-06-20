PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with fish thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Renal with fish is also formulated to reduce oxalate stone formation through its low level of calcium and Vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal with fish for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended for cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

