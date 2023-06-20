Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease - for adult cats prone to being overweight. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
|Cat's weight
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2
|160
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|2.5
|185
|2
|150
|2
|3
|215
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|3.5
|240
|3
|190
|2
|4
|260
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|4.5
|285
|3 + 1/2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|5
|305
|3 + 1/2
|245
|3
|5.5
|330
|4
|260
|3
|6
|350
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|6.5
|370
|4 + 1/2
|295
|3 + 1/2
|7
|390
|4 + 1/2
|310
|3 + 1/2
|7.5
|410
|5
|325
|4
|8
|430
|5
|340
|4
|8.5
|445
|5
|355
|4
|9
|465
|5 + 1/2
|370
|4 + 1/2
|9.5
|485
|5 + 1/2
|385
|4 + 1/2
|10
|500
|6
|400
|4 + 1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease - for adult cats prone to being overweight. Recommended for cats with tendency to be overweight in cases of: Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence. Not recommended in case of: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.