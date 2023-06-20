Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease - for adult cats prone to being overweight. Recommended for cats with tendency to be overweight in cases of: Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence. Not recommended in case of: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

