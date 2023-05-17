The Afghan Hound’s innate grace and piercing gaze has won them many admirers across the world. Originally bred as hunting dogs across mountains and deserts, the Afghan Hound possesses impressive speed, stamina and agility.



Although reserved with strangers, the Afghan Hound is affectionate, loyal and playful with their human family. That being said, the Afghan Hounds are known to have a relatively independent mind and don’t respond well to strict training methods. They are best suited to owners with experience.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)