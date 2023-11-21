All you need to know about the breed



War hero, swim champion, police dog, messenger, guard dog—is there anything the Airedale Terrier can’t do? “Sit still for five minutes” might be the answer to that rhetorical question. Among the biggest of the terriers, with wiry black-and-tan coats and shaggy beards, Airedale Terriers date back to 19th century northern England and are popular today both as family pets as well as working dogs.

Airedale Terriers are high-energy, lively, alert dogs with impressive strength. But once trained, with that abundant energy safely channelled into exercise, exercise, more exercise and games, Airedale Terriers do make excellent family pets. They’re patient with children, sociable and fun. After all, even athletic all-rounders and dutiful war heroes need some downtime. As well as the daily walks and runs they need to remain contented and fit, Airedale Terriers relish the chance to play chasing games or have fun with a ball. These friendly-faced dogs benefit from having an enclosed space to run around in.

With a strong prey drive, a hangover from their river-splashing origins, Airedale Terriers might find chasing other dogs or other small animals hard to resist. They also love digging. And chewing. Training your Airedale Terrier will take patience and consistent effort, but it can certainly be done and the efforts will pay off, leaving you with a friendly high-energy pet who is always up for playing—never a dull moment.