Airedale Terrier
Airedale Dog Food
|Male
|Female
|Height
|Height
|58 - 61 cm
|56 - 60 cm
|Weight
|Weight
|23 - 29 kg
|18 - 20 kg
|Life Stage
|Adult
|1 to 7 years
|Mature
|Senior
|7 to 10 years
|10 years onwards
|Baby
|Birth to 2 months
Get to know the Airedale Terrier
All you need to know about the breed
War hero, swim champion, police dog, messenger, guard dog—is there anything the Airedale Terrier can’t do? “Sit still for five minutes” might be the answer to that rhetorical question. Among the biggest of the terriers, with wiry black-and-tan coats and shaggy beards, Airedale Terriers date back to 19th century northern England and are popular today both as family pets as well as working dogs.
Airedale Terriers are high-energy, lively, alert dogs with impressive strength. But once trained, with that abundant energy safely channelled into exercise, exercise, more exercise and games, Airedale Terriers do make excellent family pets. They’re patient with children, sociable and fun. After all, even athletic all-rounders and dutiful war heroes need some downtime. As well as the daily walks and runs they need to remain contented and fit, Airedale Terriers relish the chance to play chasing games or have fun with a ball. These friendly-faced dogs benefit from having an enclosed space to run around in.
With a strong prey drive, a hangover from their river-splashing origins, Airedale Terriers might find chasing other dogs or other small animals hard to resist. They also love digging. And chewing. Training your Airedale Terrier will take patience and consistent effort, but it can certainly be done and the efforts will pay off, leaving you with a friendly high-energy pet who is always up for playing—never a dull moment.
2 facts about Airedale Terriers
History of the breed
Energetic, muscular Airedale Terriers come from the Aire Valley – also known as Airedale – in Yorkshire, northern England. Great swimmers, Airedale Terriers were first bred in the 19th century, at the height of the industrial revolution, by factory workers who trained them to catch rats and other vermin in and around local rivers.
Their exact origins are unclear—ancestors may include Otterhounds, English Black and Tan Terriers, Setters, Retrievers and even some herding dogs. But it’s often the secret ingredients that make a great recipe and in this case, the result was intelligence, bravery, energy and determination, a combination which quickly saw Airedale Terriers put to use on the battlefields of World War One, where they provided vital help to their human comrades, delivering messages and medical supplies, as guard dogs and by searching for wounded soldiers. Airedale Terriers are still in service in police forces in some countries today.
From head to tail
Physical characteristics of Airedale Terriers
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Things to look out for
From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Airedale Terrier
Healthy diet, healthier dog
Caring for your Airedale Terrier
Grooming, training and exercise tips
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