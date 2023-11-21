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Airedale Terrier

Airedale Terriers are widely known as the largest of all terrier breeds.
Airedale Terrier Adult in black and white

Airedale Dog Food

Medium Adult

Medium Adult

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Medium Adult 7+

Medium Adult 7+

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Medium Ageing 10+

Medium Ageing 10+

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Medium Adult Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

Medium Adult Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

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Medium Adult Loaf Dog Food Can

Medium Adult Loaf Dog Food Can

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Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can

Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can

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Medium Ageing 10+ Pouch

Medium Ageing 10+ Pouch

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Medium Puppy

Medium Puppy

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Medium Mother & Babydog Starter

Medium Mother & Babydog Starter

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Medium Puppy Chunks in Gravy

Medium Puppy Chunks in Gravy

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    * We advise against leaving pets alone for long stretches. Companionship can prevent emotional distress and destructive behaviour. Speak to your veterinarian for recommendations. Every pet is different, even within a breed; this snapshot of this breed’s specifics should be taken as an indication. For a happy, healthy and well-behaved pet, we recommend educating and socialising your pet as well as covering their basic welfare, social and behavioural needs. Pets should never be left unsupervised with a child. All domestic pets are sociable and prefer company. However, they can be taught to cope with solitude from an early age. Seek the advice of your veterinarian or trainer to help you do this.
    Illustration of an Airedale Terrier
    MaleFemale
    HeightHeight
    58 - 61 cm56 - 60 cm
    WeightWeight
    23 - 29 kg18 - 20 kg
    Life Stage
    Adult
    1 to 7 years
    MatureSenior
    7 to 10 years10 years onwards
    Baby
    Birth to 2 months
    Two Airedale Terriers sat next to each other
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    Get to know the Airedale Terrier

    All you need to know about the breed

    War hero, swim champion, police dog, messenger, guard dog—is there anything the Airedale Terrier can’t do? “Sit still for five minutes” might be the answer to that rhetorical question. Among the biggest of the terriers, with wiry black-and-tan coats and shaggy beards, Airedale Terriers date back to 19th century northern England and are popular today both as family pets as well as working dogs.

    Airedale Terriers are high-energy, lively, alert dogs with impressive strength. But once trained, with that abundant energy safely channelled into exercise, exercise, more exercise and games, Airedale Terriers do make excellent family pets. They’re patient with children, sociable and fun. After all, even athletic all-rounders and dutiful war heroes need some downtime. As well as the daily walks and runs they need to remain contented and fit, Airedale Terriers relish the chance to play chasing games or have fun with a ball. These friendly-faced dogs benefit from having an enclosed space to run around in.

    With a strong prey drive, a hangover from their river-splashing origins, Airedale Terriers might find chasing other dogs or other small animals hard to resist. They also love digging. And chewing. Training your Airedale Terrier will take patience and consistent effort, but it can certainly be done and the efforts will pay off, leaving you with a friendly high-energy pet who is always up for playing—never a dull moment.

    Airedale Terrier standing in front of a bush
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    2 facts about Airedale Terriers

    Black and white portrait of a Airedale Terrier lying down
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    History of the breed

    Energetic, muscular Airedale Terriers come from the Aire Valley – also known as Airedale – in Yorkshire, northern England. Great swimmers, Airedale Terriers were first bred in the 19th century, at the height of the industrial revolution, by factory workers who trained them to catch rats and other vermin in and around local rivers.

    Their exact origins are unclear—ancestors may include Otterhounds, English Black and Tan Terriers, Setters, Retrievers and even some herding dogs. But it’s often the secret ingredients that make a great recipe and in this case, the result was intelligence, bravery, energy and determination, a combination which quickly saw Airedale Terriers put to use on the battlefields of World War One, where they provided vital help to their human comrades, delivering messages and medical supplies, as guard dogs and by searching for wounded soldiers. Airedale Terriers are still in service in police forces in some countries today.

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    From head to tail

    Physical characteristics of Airedale Terriers

    Illustration of an Airedale Terrier

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    Airedale Terrier jumping in the fields
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    Things to look out for

    From specific breed traits to a general health overview, here are some interesting facts about your Airedale Terrier

    Healthy diet, healthier dog

    Airedale Terrier colour portrait
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    Caring for your Airedale Terrier

    Grooming, training and exercise tips

    Making sure your Airedale Terrier remains in good health and enjoys life requires a certain amount of effort in grooming, exercise and training. It’s no surprise that a dog known for rescuing lost humans has a lot of energy. But Airedale Terriers really do have a LOT of energy and owners need to provide plenty of exercise: Walks and runs, chasing games and ideally an enclosed space for general terrier-ing around. To keep that impressive coat in beautiful condition, your Airedale Terrier will need regular grooming: Once a week at home and a trip to the grooming salon every few months should do it. Don’t scrimp on the training. Lively Airedale Terriers need it to be sure they get on well with others—humans and dogs alike. All that energy and can-do-attitude needs to be channelled. Airedale Terriers need mental stimulation as well as physical exercise. Activities such as obedience and agility training or playing games will stop them getting bored and chewing up your old socks.

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    All about Airedale Terriers

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