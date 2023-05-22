Pyrenean Mountain Dog
Pyrenean Mountain Dogs are tenacious shepherds that are able to hold off bears and wolves, a role they continue to play today.
About the Pyrenean Mountain Dog
Also known as the Great Pyrenees, Pyrenean Mountain Dogs have been bred first and foremost to guard flocks. They are strong and agile, as well as gentle and attached to their charges.
Used as messenger and pack dogs by the French army in World War II, they are now popular on every continent, from North America to Australasia.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Protective / Agile / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent
