All you need to know about the breed



The smallest of the sighthounds, the Italian Greyhound resembles a miniature version of their cousin, the standard Greyhound. With a lithe, well-proportioned body that captures the aesthetics of the Renaissance period, it’s no wonder Italian Greyhounds found their way into the paintings of numerous masters.

Extremely gentle and good-natured, the Italian Greyhound thrives on attention and will follow you wherever you go—so be prepared to say goodbye to your privacy. But while the Italian Greyhound appreciates a good lounge, preferably on your lap, their other favourite pastime is indulging in sporadic bursts of energy that can send them whizzing around the house. True to their coursing hound nature, these canine Lamborghinis are born sprinters; but regular exercise and an enclosed space to run around in will help satisfy their intrinsic need for speed. That said, when out for a walk in the open, the Italian Greyhound should be kept on a lead since they have a strong prey drive and will break into a chase at the slightest prompt. Additionally, the Italian Greyhound does not handle the cold very well and should be dressed in dog-appropriate sweaters or coats for walks in colder months!

While good with family and other pets, the Italian Greyhound can be shy around strangers. Introducing this inherently sensitive breed to new faces and situations as early as possible will benefit both them and you in the long run. And remember: By calmly establishing yourself as the pack leader, you can avoid the little dog with a boss-of-the-house mentality and enjoy the total devotion your Italian Greyhound will eagerly give you.