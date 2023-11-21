All you need to know about the breed

Perhaps there is no perfect dog but Siberian Huskies might disagree with you: Athletic, highly intelligent, clean, sweet, and innately affectionate, the breed that made its reputation by sledding through cold northern climes is now a favorite with families. Classified as a hyperactive dog, the Siberian Husky temperament is docile in equal measure.

Born pack dogs, it can’t be stressed enough that the Siberian Husky needs to run, and needs a job to do. The breed is not a dog for first-time dog owners. That said, they are hugely loyal, though, and thrive in a family as well as canine unit, not faring well when left alone for long periods of time. It is said of the Siberian that they almost choose whether their owner is worthy of them than the other way around.

A stunning dog, the Siberian Husky has become a favourite on the dog show circuit, with their sumptuous yet clean-cut coat and upbeat demeanour making them a standout. The breed is found in many colorations, from black and white, to grey, to red and white to all-white and can often have two different-colored eyes to boot. A plus not found in many dogs: The Siberian Husky is graced with little body odour and is one to self-groom. Little-to-no bathing is necessary and waterless works to preserve the natural oils found in their fur.

Patient, calm training is best from a very early age, and respect in all commands as the breed has a rep for being hard to train. Call them over-confident, but with their amiable side, they’ll fall in line soon enough. The Siberian possesses a high prey drive, so keep the family hamster in its cage.