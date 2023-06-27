Oral hygiene is an important factor in a dogs overall health and can extend your dog’s life up to four years if actively maintained. Despite our best efforts, dogs can develop dental disease as it only takes plaque 8 hours to accumulate on the tooth surface! If the plaque isn’t removed (as we do when we brush our own teeth), it progresses to form tartar and bacteria can extend below the gumline to affect the tooth root. Common signs of dental disease include bad breath, painful mouth, difficulty eating or reduced appetite, teeth loss, pawing and rubbing of the mouth, bleeding gums, yellow-brown tartar build up on teeth and drooling. Regular check ups of your dog’s teeth by the veterinarian.