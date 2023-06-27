Health now and always

Before becoming a dog, your puppy will undergo big changes. Their tiny bones must strengthen to be four times stronger than concrete. Selecting a high quality diet to support them is crucial. Give your puppy a healthy start to life.

Did you know?

During their ﬁrst few months of life, your puppy will go through an amazing transformation. Their immune system needs to be protected. Give your puppy a healthy start to life. Find out more about the different stages of life of a puppy and their nutritional requirements.

Labrador Retriever puppy in black and white
Birth - 21 days

Neonatal

Birth - 21 days

At this stage, your puppy is still drinking mother’s milk so her nutrition is important too.

Labrador Retriever puppy in black with tongue out
3 - 8 weeks

Weaning

3 - 8 weeks

Your puppy will benefit from softer rehydratable kibble as their teeth are still coming through.

Labrador Retriever puppy in black and white playing
8 weeks +

Puppyhood

8 weeks +

Ensure that your puppy has the right nutrition until they are ready to transition onto an adult diet.

au-puppy-dogs

Puppy Nutrition

During the ﬁrst months of life your puppy will go through an amazing transformation. Their immature immune system must helps protect them from over four billion germs. A quality diet is crucial at this stage of their life. ROYAL CANIN® supports their healthy development.


Jack Russell Terrier puppy walking in black and white

Speak with your vet

Book an appointment with your veterinarian today to ensure your pet is receiving the appropriate nutrition for their life stage.

Puppy products

Mini Puppy

Medium Puppy

Maxi Puppy

Giant Junior

Puppy Beagle standing indoors eating from a red bowl

How Much & How Often To Feed A Puppy

Three puppies standing in a kitchen eating from the same silver bowl.

What to feed a puppy

Puppy Jack Russell sitting outside in grass by a large silver bowl.

Puppy nutrition explained

Puppy Beagle running outdoors in grass with a dog toy.

Managing your puppy's weight and keeping active