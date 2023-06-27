Health now and always
Before becoming a dog, your puppy will undergo big changes. Their tiny bones must strengthen to be four times stronger than concrete. Selecting a high quality diet to support them is crucial. Give your puppy a healthy start to life.
Did you know?
During their ﬁrst few months of life, your puppy will go through an amazing transformation. Their immune system needs to be protected. Give your puppy a healthy start to life. Find out more about the different stages of life of a puppy and their nutritional requirements.
Neonatal
Birth - 21 days
At this stage, your puppy is still drinking mother’s milk so her nutrition is important too.
Weaning
3 - 8 weeks
Your puppy will benefit from softer rehydratable kibble as their teeth are still coming through.
Puppyhood
8 weeks +
Ensure that your puppy has the right nutrition until they are ready to transition onto an adult diet.
Puppy Nutrition
During the ﬁrst months of life your puppy will go through an amazing transformation. Their immature immune system must helps protect them from over four billion germs. A quality diet is crucial at this stage of their life. ROYAL CANIN® supports their healthy development.
Speak with your vet
Book an appointment with your veterinarian today to ensure your pet is receiving the appropriate nutrition for their life stage.