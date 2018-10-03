Your puppy’s development: understanding puppy growth and weight

While every puppy is different, there are general weight ranges that can provide a starting point for determining if your puppy is growing as expected. It's important to note that these ranges are approximate and weight gain in puppies can vary depending on your puppy’s breed, genetics, exercise level and nutrition.

Different breeds have varying growth patterns and body structures. Small and toy breeds such as Chihuahuas or Pomeranians reach their adult weight by around eight to ten months of age whereas large and giant breeds such as the Saint Bernard or Great Dane can take 18 months to two years to reach their adult weight. When you consider that adult toy breeds weigh around 20 times their birth weight and adult giant breeds weigh around 100 times their birth weight you can appreciate how proper nutrition with the appropriate amounts of protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals is vital for healthy growth.