Preventive veterinary care for your dog

We all wish for our dogs to live a long and healthy life. But you may not have considered the importance of preventive healthcare and how that can extend your dog’s optimum health and happiness. With the assistance of veterinarians and experts in dog care and nutrition, we're here to help!

Preventative healthcare for your dog involves everything you and your veterinarian do to keep them healthy throughout their lives. This can mean a few things but it starts with at least one annual wellness exam, and more regular check-ups for older dogs.

Because dogs age more rapidly than humans and, thanks to advancements in veterinary science, live longer than ever, an annual dog health check is crucial. It allows for the early identification of health issues before they become life-threatening, making these visits a vital component of preventive healthcare.