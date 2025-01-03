Taking good care of a new pet includes more than just meeting their physical needs. When you prepare for your new puppy or dog, be sure to include a way to identify your pet in case they get lost or escape. If, for example, your dog digs themselves out of the yard, escapes from the lead during a walk or goes missing due to a natural disaster, you will want to find them as quickly as possible. Statistics show that 16% of dogs go missing at least once in their lifetime. Lost dogs with dog collar tags or microchips are more likely to be reunited with their owners.

Many countries have a legal requirement for dog safety mandating ID tags on dogs in public areas. Others don’t require it outright but strongly recommend this safety precaution to decrease the number of stray dogs and enable returning lost dogs to their owners more swiftly.

Wherever you live, an ID tag can be the fastest way to be reunited with your dog if they become lost or go missing. Let’s look at all the reasons your dog needs an ID tag.