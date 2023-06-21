Tailored nutrition for large and very large dogs
Dog food for large and very large dogs (26 – 45+ kg)
Large and very large products
26 to 45 kg
Large dog nutrition
Large dogs need special nutrition that fits their way of life, including support for a healthy weight and strong joints
ROYAL CANIN® LARGE has been designed for a variety of large dog breeds that weigh between 26 and 45 kg.
Over 45 kg
Giant dog nutrition
It is important giant breed dogs are given a diet that supports healthy bone and joint development throughout all life stages because, as extra-large dogs get older, their joints are put under daily stress.
ROYAL CANIN® giant dog food and puppy food has been specially formulated for a variety of very large dog breeds over 45 kg.
A lifetime of health
Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.