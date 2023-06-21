Tailored nutrition for very small and small dogs

Food for small dog breeds (from 1 to 10 kg)

Small dog nutrition

Did you know small dogs actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs? And since smaller dog breeds can often be fussy eaters, it’s important that their food appeals to their taste buds to ensure they get the nutrients they need.
 
ROYAL CANIN® small dog food has been specifically designed with a smaller sized, tasty kibble for a variety of small dog breeds that weigh 1-10 kg.

