Boxer Puppy
Dry food for Dog
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muscle development
Helps support muscle mass development thanks to an adapted protein content. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Boxer puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 26 kg
|Adult weight = 32 kg
|Adult weight = 36 kg
|2 m
|255 g (2+5/8 cups)
|269 g (2+6/8 cups)
|278 g (2+7/8 cups)
|3 m
|315 g (3+2/8 cups)
|340 g (3+4/8 cups)
|357 g (3+6/8 cups)
|4 m
|342 g (3+5/8 cups)
|371 g (3+7/8 cups)
|391 g (4+1/8 cups)
|6 m
|391 g (4+1/8 cups)
|456 g (4+6/8 cups)
|498 g (5+1/8 cups)
|7 m
|404 g (4+2/8 cups)
|475 g (5 cups)
|519 g (5+3/8 cups)
|8 m
|390 g (4+1/8 cups)
|459 g (4+6/8 cups)
|505 g (5+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|356 g (3+6/8 cups)
|418 g (4+3/8 cups)
|472 g (4+7/8 cups)
|12 m
|322 g (3+3/8 cups)
|377 g (3+7/8 cups)
|414 g (4+3/8 cups)
|14 m
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|373 g (3+7/8 cups)
|408 g (4+2/8 cups)
|16 m
|Transition to Boxer Adult
|Transition to Boxer Adult
|Transition to Boxer Adult
For your Boxer puppy, growth is an important stage. That's why it's essential to feed your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Boxer in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – that help to support your puppy's natural defences as it grows. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein that helps to support good digestive health and a healthy balance of intestinal flora. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Puppy is tailor-made. The Boxer breed has particularly short and narrow jaws and can struggle to successfully pick up its food and chew it. That's why this kibble is exclusively designed and adapted to the shape of your puppy's jaws, to make it easier for it to grasp and to encourage chewing before swallowing.