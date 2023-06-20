PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Dachshund Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Dachshund. This premium dry food is specifically designed to support the health and wellbeing of Dachshunds. It is enriched with targeted nutrients to support bone and joint health, specific ingredients to reduce stool order and volume and also contains an adapted calorie content to prevent excess weight gain. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture made specifically to suit the Dachshunds jaw and is also fortified with l-carnitine and an optimal protein content to help maintain healthy lean muscle mass.

Read more