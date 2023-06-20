German Shepherd Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for German Shepherd puppies - Up to 15 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive performance
An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.
Bone and joint health
This diet contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 26 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|Adult weight = 44 kg
|2 m
|266 g (2+7/8 cups)
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|309 g (3+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|328 g (3+5/8 cups)
|367 g (4 cups)
|405 g (4+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|356 g (3+5/8 cups)
|402 g (4+3/8 cups)
|447 g (4+7/8 cups)
|6 m
|407 g (4+4/8 cups)
|507 g (5+5/8 cups)
|602 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|406 g (4+4/8 cups)
|511 g (5+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|371 g (4+1/8 cups)
|467 g (5+1/8 cups)
|605 g (6+5/8 cups)
|12 m
|335 g (3+5/8 cups)
|422 g (4+5/8 cups)
|504 g (5+4/8 cups)
|14 m
|333 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+4/8 cups)
|496 g (5+3/8 cups)
|16 m
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your German Shepherd puppy. This premium dry puppy food is formulated specifically to support the growth and development of German Shepherd puppies. Royal Canin German Shepherd Junior is rich in antioxidants and prebiotics to support your puppys natural immune defences, and is made from highly digestible ingredients to help prevent digestive problems, flatulence and bad stool odour. It has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture made specifically to suit the German Shepherds jaw and also has an adapted calcium and phosphorus content to support optimal bone and joint development.