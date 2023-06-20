Mini Light Weight Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall well being, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws. An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA for their anti-inflammatory qualities to help support your dog’s joints.

