ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is a tailor-made, breed-exclusive formula especially for adult Pomeranian dogs. Suitable for dogs over 8 months old. - Contains select nutrients and an adapted mineral content to help support healthy joints and bones - Helps support the natural protective barrier function of your dog’s skin, while also nourishing the Pomeranian’s glorious coat - With high quality, highly digestible proteins to help support efficient digestion - A balanced blend of fibres helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit and promote optimal stool quality - Tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size, texture, and density to cater to the size and shape of the Pomeranian’s jaw To appeal to each dog’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture and the same supportive nutrition. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you give them an accurate amount of each.