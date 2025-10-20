PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is a tailor-made, breed-exclusive formula especially for adult Pomeranian dogs. Suitable for dogs over 8 months old. - Contains select nutrients and an adapted mineral content to help support healthy joints and bones - Helps support the natural protective barrier function of your dog’s skin, while also nourishing the Pomeranian’s glorious coat - With high quality, highly digestible proteins to help support efficient digestion - A balanced blend of fibres helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit and promote optimal stool quality - Tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size, texture, and density to cater to the size and shape of the Pomeranian’s jaw To appeal to each dog’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture and the same supportive nutrition. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you give them an accurate amount of each.
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
HEALTHY SKIN AND COAT
The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian’s extraordinary features. This formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA, DHA and borage oil.
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian’s small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators supporting dental health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dog Weight
|Low activity
|Normal activity
|High activity
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|28 g ( 2/8 cup)
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|2kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|64 g (5/8 cup)
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)