Pomeranian Adult

Dry food for Dog

Sizes available

1.5kg

Digestive Health

A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy Skin & Coat

The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian’s extraordinary features. This formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA, DHA and borage oil.

Bone & Joint Support

Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Tailor Made Kibble

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian’s small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators supporting dental health.

