Pomeranian Adult
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
1.5kg
Digestive Health
A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy Skin & Coat
The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian’s extraordinary features. This formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with adapted content of EPA, DHA and borage oil.
Bone & Joint Support
Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian’s healthy bones and joints with adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
Tailor Made Kibble
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian’s small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators supporting dental health.
|Dog Weight
|Low activity
|Normal activity
|High activity
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|28 g ( 2/8 cup)
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|2kg
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|64 g (5/8 cup)
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)